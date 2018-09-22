Garmin (GRMN) Given a $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $70.04 on Friday. Garmin has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 70,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,283,970.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,611,325 shares in the company, valued at $342,515,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $611,959.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,145,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,406,269 shares of company stock worth $282,067,773. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 15.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.7% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

