Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $6.05. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 2274509 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $283.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.66.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Rubin sold 11,900 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert S. Omenn sold 11,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,062.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,370 shares of company stock worth $614,487 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

