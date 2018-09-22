Gain Capital (GCAP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

GCAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Friday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of NYSE:GCAP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.32 million, a P/E ratio of -32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50. Gain Capital has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 10th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In other news, Director Alex Goor purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 124,985 shares of company stock worth $904,154 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCAP. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at $707,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

