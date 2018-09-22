G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTHX. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $506,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $249,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,064 shares of company stock worth $2,947,787 over the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,902,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,462,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,940 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7,889.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 444,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,324,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.