FY2018 EPS Estimates for SOCO International plc Cut by Analyst (SOCLF)

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of SOCO International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

SOCLF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. SOCO International has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

SOCO International Company Profile

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It has interests in oil and gas properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

