FY2018 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc Lowered by Capital One Financial (HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.40%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $186,998.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $706,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.