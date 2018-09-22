FY2018 Earnings Estimate for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $55.48 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,164 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Peter J. Desilva acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.73 per share, with a total value of $283,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

