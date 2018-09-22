Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vista Gold (VGZ)

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a C$2.06 price objective on the stock.

TSE:VGZ opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.12.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

