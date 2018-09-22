Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV) Insider James Mitchell Buys 19,992 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) insider James Mitchell acquired 19,992 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,130 ($14.72) per share, with a total value of £225,909.60 ($294,268.07).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.48) on Friday. Frontier Developments PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 288 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,540 ($20.06).

FDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 1st. FinnCap lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,700 ($22.14) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.83).

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

