Frederick D. Disanto Acquires 40,665 Shares of Edgewater Technology Inc. (EDGW) Stock

Edgewater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGW) Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 40,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $209,831.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDGW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 3,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,731. Edgewater Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Get Edgewater Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewater Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edgewater Technology by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 348,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewater Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewater Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,789,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 503,110 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewater Technology, Inc provides business and technology services, and channel-based solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers digital transformation; CFO/CIO advisory; business improvement roadmaps; organizational change management; program/project management; business process rejuvenation and integrated social media practices; specialized operational, due diligence, and technology management services to mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and venture capital; and strategic advice, costing, estimates to complete, and failing or failed programs or project initiatives.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.