Franklin Universal Trust Announces Sep 18 Dividend of $0.03 (FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a sep 18 dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

There is no company description available for Franklin Universal Trust.

