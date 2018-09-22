Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Franklin Covey reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 2,018.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 164,456 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 53,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,377. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $326.14 million, a P/E ratio of -62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

