Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$115.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from C$107.50 to C$102.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from C$122.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of FNV traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,198. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$76.53 and a 1-year high of C$110.18.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$208.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.13 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffery Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.52, for a total transaction of C$312,600.00.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

