Fondren Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFX. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFX opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

