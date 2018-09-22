Fondren Management LP Acquires New Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gray Television by 17.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 39.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 36.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,780 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 19.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.11 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Gray Television from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Noble Financial set a $23.00 price objective on Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.