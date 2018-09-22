Fmr LLC Has $67.94 Million Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $67,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 128,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $478.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry E. Lentz purchased 2,500 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $114,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,385.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 385,752 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,340,454.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,315,475 shares of company stock worth $104,000,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.