Fmr LLC Has $66.26 Million Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,869 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.04% of Varonis Systems worth $66,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,402,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,835,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza bought 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.58 per share, with a total value of $100,571.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,205.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 844 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $61,063.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -139.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

