FMC Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FMC to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NYSE FMC opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. FMC has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that FMC will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Douglas bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.13 per share, with a total value of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

