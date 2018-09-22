Flaxscript (FLAX) Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Flaxscript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flaxscript has a total market capitalization of $26,998.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flaxscript has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flaxscript

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. The official website for Flaxscript is flaxscript.org

Flaxscript Coin Trading

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flaxscript using one of the exchanges listed above.

