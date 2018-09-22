Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,954 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $40,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,363,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,078 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,387 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,514,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $60.19 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.97.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,754,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,769,500. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

