Fiserv (FISV) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Argus

Argus set a $90.00 target price on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fiserv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.97.

FISV opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $60.19 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $3,851,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 517,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,853,781.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,769,500. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $13,046,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 287,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 146,415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 549,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 177,954 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 32.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

