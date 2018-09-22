First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (QTEC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (BMV:QTEC) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,701 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd alerts:

Shares of QTEC stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd has a 1 year low of $1,107.50 and a 1 year high of $1,530.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (BMV:QTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.