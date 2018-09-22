First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 96,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 109,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

CCBG opened at $24.03 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $411.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 130,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,862.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

