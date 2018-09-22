First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Civista Bancshares worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 498,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 64,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 76.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 162,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $249.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 million. equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

