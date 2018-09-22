First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 79,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,143 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHG opened at $51.66 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

