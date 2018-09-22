First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 175,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 53,688 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $52.96 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $152.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 28,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,381,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 30,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,440 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,625. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

