First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter valued at $278,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 18.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

TLRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.36 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 933.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Tailored Brands news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

