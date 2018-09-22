First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,286 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,865,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535,887 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 5,099,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,738,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,133,000 after acquiring an additional 475,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,983,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.