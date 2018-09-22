First of Long Island (FLIC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

FLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First of Long Island has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.62.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Desmond bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $99,136.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 42.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

