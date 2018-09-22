First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Midwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

FMBI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Thomas M. Prame sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $60,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

