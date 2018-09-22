First Merchants Corp Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 41,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,257,000 after buying an additional 220,119 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $220.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

