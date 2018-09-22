First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

FR opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,564 shares in the company, valued at $21,474,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $478,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,457,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,517,000 after buying an additional 678,019 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 277.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 863,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,792,000 after buying an additional 635,065 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 378.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 551,590 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 443.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 378,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 304.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 289,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

