First Financial Corp (THFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THFF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 75,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 9.91%. equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

