First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “$31.40” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 25.41%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vince Berta purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $44,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,483.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $500,606.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,193 shares of company stock worth $66,237. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

