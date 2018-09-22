First Data Corp (FDC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Data by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,509 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in First Data by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Data by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDC opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 294 shares of company stock worth $7,132 and sold 416,432 shares worth $10,415,596. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Data from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Data from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

