First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of First Capital Realty stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.01. 1,141,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,918. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$19.08 and a 1-year high of C$21.41.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. First Capital Realty had a net margin of 43.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of C$181.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Dori Segal bought 12,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$246,323.49.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Capital Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

