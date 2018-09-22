FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Avesoro Resources (ASO)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avesoro Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Get Avesoro Resources alerts:

Shares of LON ASO opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. Avesoro Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.71).

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga and Balogo gold mine in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.