Financial Comparison: BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and Tocagen (TOCA)

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TOCA) and Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Tocagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tocagen -130,944.75% -77.46% -55.24%

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Tocagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.53 million N/A N/A Tocagen $40,000.00 6,792.98 -$38.92 million ($2.66) -5.12

BioXcel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tocagen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Tocagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tocagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioXcel Therapeutics and Tocagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tocagen 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 170.56%. Tocagen has a consensus target price of $22.70, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Tocagen.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics beats Tocagen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is under Phase III clinical trial for recurrent high-grade glioma. It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase Ib clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, and melanoma. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

