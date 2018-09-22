Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “$29.19” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

