Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.50 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.11.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 556.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 72,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 61,414 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 102.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 151.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

