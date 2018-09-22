Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 17,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,978. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $35.47.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.