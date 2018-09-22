Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 236,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,331. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.