Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (FDVV)

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.289 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,342. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

