FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz Sells 1,000 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 777,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.81. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

