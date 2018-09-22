Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for rare and serious skin and connective tissue diseases with high unmet medical needs. Fibrocell’s most advanced drug candidate, azficel-T, uses its FDA-approved proprietary autologous fibroblast technology and is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic dysphonia resulting from vocal cord scarring or atrophy. In collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, a leader in synthetic biology, Fibrocell is also developing gene therapies for orphan skin diseases using gene-modified autologous fibroblasts. The Company’s lead orphan gene-therapy drug candidate, FCX-007, is in late stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Fibrocell is also in pre-clinical development of FCX-013, its second gene-therapy drug candidate, for the treatment of linear scleroderma. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FCSC. ValuEngine raised Fibrocell Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on Fibrocell Science and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

FCSC opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Fibrocell Science has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.50). sell-side analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fibrocell Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.74% of Fibrocell Science worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

