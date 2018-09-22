Federated Investors Inc. PA Takes $1.28 Million Position in Apergy Corp (APY)

Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,425,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,851,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,135,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

NYSE APY opened at $44.48 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.70 million. research analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

APY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.