Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $1.15 Million Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,595 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Commscope were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commscope by 56.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Commscope by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commscope by 473.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 56,303 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $30.52 on Friday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

