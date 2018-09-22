Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Stake in Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,716,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 48.2% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 183,503 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $163.97 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). Beigene had a negative net margin of 75.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5279999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday. CLSA began coverage on Beigene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.75 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Beigene in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

In related news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $547,597.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,018. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

