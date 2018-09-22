Federated Investors Inc (FII) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,670 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.98% of Federated Investors worth $46,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FII. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell acquired 65,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $1,567,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FII opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

