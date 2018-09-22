Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.95

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 25696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $713.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,387.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,716 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,655,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,371.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 398,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

